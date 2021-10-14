Tourist buses introduced in Moulvibazar

The service is launched in two packages with two 40-seat buses. Photo: TBS

A couple of tourist buses have been introduced in the Moulvibazar district on Thursday for affordable and safe travel.

The bus service was launched by the Sylhet district commissioner Md Khalilur Rahman at the Moulvibazar deputy commissioner's office.

"Everyone knows Moulvibazar district as the kingdom of tea. This bus service will make travel easier and much safer for tourists," said the commissioner.

The deputy commissioner Meer Nahid Ahsan, the police super Mohammad Zakaria, the district council chairman Misbaur Rahman were present at the launching ceremony.

This service is set to allow tourists from home and abroad to relish the wonders of the kingdom of tea spending only Tk200.

Moulvibazar is surrounded with tea estates and other tourist attractions like, the natural spring waterfall in Madhabkunda, the evergreen forest of Lawachara National Park, the Madhabpur Lake and the wetlands of Hakaluki Haor.

The district administration took the initiative to introduce tourist buses to make it cost and budget-friendly to visit these destinations.

Fatema Enterprise came forward to cooperate in this effort.

Nusrat Laila Nira, the assistant commissioner of the district administration, said the service is launched in two packages with two 40-seat buses.

For both packages, the entry fee of the tourist spots is waived and the tour starts at 9 AM.

Package one will start from Sreemangal and visit the tea garden, Gagan Tilla, Madhabkunda and Hakaluki Haor. Tickets are worth Tk400 including lunch, and Tk300 without lunch.

The second package will start from Barlekha. Tourists will visit Lawachara park, Madhabpur lake, Sitesh Babu's Zoo and Baikka Beel. The package is worth Tk450 including lunch, and Tk350 without lunch.

Tickets will be available at the Shyamoli bus counter, Habiganj Road in Sreemangal, Hanif counter in Moulvibazar and Shyamoli bus counters in Baralekha.