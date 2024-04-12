Tourism discouraged in Ruma

BSS
12 April, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 07:29 pm

BSS
12 April, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 07:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Local administration of the district discouraged tourism in Ruma upazila of the hilly district today (12 April). 

The tourists are not allowed to book hotel rooms or visit any spots in the upazila until the joint operation is over. 

The directive stated that no jeep can be taken to any tourist places and tourists should not be taken to anywhere even by waterways in the upazila of Bandarban.

The instruction was given in a notification signed by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Didarul Alam on April 9.

On 2 April, Chattogram Hill Tracts based Kuki - Chin National Front (KNF) looted money from Ruma Upazila Sonali Bank, snatched arms and ammunition from Ansar members and kidnapped the manager of the bank.

On 3 April. in Thanchi upazila of the district robbers looted money from the upazila Krishi and Sonali bank.

As many as 59 people have been held in these incidents of robbery carried out by the KNF.

