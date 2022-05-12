Total lunar eclipse on Monday

A total lunar eclipse will occur on Monday and it will be visible from some South American countries, reads a press release issued by the Inter-service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Thursday.

People from specific locations in the countries, including Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, and Peru, will enjoy the total eclipse at 10:11:36am Bangladesh Standard Time (BST).

The eclipse will not be in sight from Bangladesh.

The moon will enter the penumbra at 7:30:48am BST, which will be visible from the South-West from the Stocks Seamount of Brazil in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The moon will leave the penumbra at 12:52:18pm BST, which will be in sight from the North-West of the Easter Island of Chile in the South Pacific Ocean, according to the ISPR media release.

