Torch procession in Shahbagh protesting attack on Hindus

Left alliances brought out a torch procession at Shahbagh area in the capital protesting the recent attacks on Hindu communities.

Leaders of Bangladesh Communist Party, BSD, BSD (Marxist), United Communist League, Gana Sanghati Andolan and left-wing writers led the procession.

Photo: TBS

They placed eight-point demands including the resignation of the home minister.

They also demanded the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the violence and their supporters.

Dhaka University Professor MM Akash said, "After the assassination of Bangabandhu, the society is not the same as before. All the ruling classes including Bangladesh Awami League, BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and Jatiya Party have betrayed the ideology of the liberation war.

Mozahidul Islam Selim, President of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said, "I first apologise to the Hindus because we could not provide you security.

"This communal attack is an attack not only on the Hindus, but on the whole nation," said the leftist politician calling for a continuous movement against the communal forces.