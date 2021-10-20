Torch procession in Shahbagh protesting attack on Hindus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 08:24 pm

Related News

Torch procession in Shahbagh protesting attack on Hindus

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 08:24 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Left alliances brought out a torch procession at Shahbagh area in the capital protesting the recent attacks on Hindu communities.

Leaders of Bangladesh Communist Party, BSD, BSD (Marxist), United Communist League, Gana Sanghati Andolan and left-wing writers led the procession.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

They placed eight-point demands including the resignation of the home minister.

They also demanded the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the violence and their supporters.

Dhaka University Professor MM Akash said, "After the assassination of Bangabandhu, the society is not the same as before. All the ruling classes including Bangladesh Awami League, BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and Jatiya Party have betrayed the ideology of the liberation war.

Mozahidul Islam Selim, President of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said, "I first apologise to the Hindus because we could not provide you security.

"This communal attack is an attack not only on the Hindus, but on the whole nation," said the leftist politician calling for a continuous movement against the communal forces.

Top News

Torch procession / Shahbagh / communal attacks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams
Economy

Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams