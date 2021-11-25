Torch procession marks Intl Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 10:31 pm

Hoisting torch in hands, participants in the procession called for freedom of women

Hoisting torch in hands, participants in the procession called for freedom of women

Photo: Salahuddin Mahmud
As many as 40 organisations have taken part in a torch procession, held in the capital to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021.

Hoisting torches in hands, participants in the procession called for the freedom of women. They vowed to speak up against oppression against women.

Photo: Salahuddin Mahmud
The event, organised to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021, is celebrated globally on 25 December.

The torch procession started in front of the Naripokkho office at the capital's Saat Masjid Road in Dhanmondi around 7pm. The procession continued to move forward chanting slogans and ended at the Sankar Busstand.

Photo: Salahuddin Mahmud
Nuri Nasjad of 'Projonmantore Nari Moitri' read a manifesto which called for the end of oppression against women. Women leaders Shirin Haque and Kamrunnahar, the director of Naripokkho were present among others.

Naya Shetu, SheDecides, BonniShikha, Durjoy Nari Sangha, Ulka Nari Sangha, Girls Guide Association, Broti, Nari Moitri, TMMS, Women With Disabilities, NFOWD, Fulki, Oboyob, Coast Trust, Blast, OSHE Foundation, Mondro, GanaShansho Kendro, Acid Survivors Foundation, Shokti Network, Bangladesh Centre for Workers Solidarity, Jiboner Alo Nari Adhikhar Sangha, Manusher Jonno Foundation, Sex Workers Network, Care Bangladesh, Awaaz Foundation, Save the Children, Action Aid Bangladesh, Shatabdi, Durbaar and Lighthouse were among organisations that took part in the event.

Photo: Salahuddin Mahmud
