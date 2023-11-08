Top BNP leaders confess their involvement in arson attacks: DB chief

A file photo of Detective Branch (DB) of Police chief Mohammad Harun or Rashid speaking to the media. Photo: BSS

The central leaders of BNP, who now are on remand, have confessed their involvement in recent arson attacks and vandalism, chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Mohammad Harun or Rashid said today.

"They attacked the residence of the chief justice and set fire on BRTC buses from BNP's meeting during their grand rally on 28 October," he told the journalist at his office on Wednesday (8 November).

Harun, also an additional commissioner of the DMP, stated that during primary interrogation, central BNP leaders who are on remand have admitted their involvement in the recent arson attacks and acts of vandalism throughout the country.

"When we reviewed the CCTV and video footages of the arson attacks and vandalism, we found their clear involvement," he added.

He said, "Video footage found your [BNP leaders] role on that day. Sultan Salahuddin was running with a stick, Rabiul Islam Nayan was setting fire to buses.

"We recovered gunpowder from the house of former central leader of Chhatra Dal Abu Saeed Mintu-who has given a confession. After watching everything, they [central leaders] expressed regret and said it was not fair."

The DB chief said BNP thought that by setting fire to some places, the government would be scared, or the police would be demoralised.

"The work of the police force is to provide security to people's lives and properties. Police are vigilant to ensure the smooth movement of the common people," he added.

Harun also said that every member of the police, the DB and thana police are patrolling in different areas of the city round the clock. "They are also performing their duties in plain cloth."

"None will be spared who wants to do such criminal acts. Even, reward will be given if the people can catch the criminals and hand over them to police," he added.

Lalbagh and Motijheel Divisions of the DB arrested five more people who were involved in setting of fire and damaging vehicles during the strike and blockade.

In this regard, Harun said, "We have arrested several people who played vital role in destructive activities by participating in the BNP rally. I got the names of many participants. Among them, Syed Hasan Mintu, agriculture secretary of Juba Dal's Central Committee, was arrested with eight kilograms of gun powder. Mintu confessed that he made these with the help of Bashar and Masud. He also said that Rabiul Islam Nayan and Sultan Salahuddin also helped him."

