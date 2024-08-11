Toll collection at elevated expressway resumes

An aerial view of Dhaka Elevated Expressway on 1 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Toll collection at Dhaka Elevated Expressway resumed at 3:00pm today (11 August).

A Dhaka Elevated Expressway Company Limited official stated that the reopening of toll collection was initially planned for 13 August but was implemented earlier due to unforeseen circumstances.

He also noted that two damaged toll booths, which are temporarily closed for renovation, will reopen once the work is completed.

The elevated expressway is now open to the public with toll fees in effect.

Earlier, two toll plazas in Mohakhali and Banani were set ablaze during the violence of 18 and 19 July. The damage forced the closure of the entire expressway.