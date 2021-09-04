Tofail’s condition improves, shifted to cabin

Bangladesh

04 September, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 05:37 pm

Related News

Tofail’s condition improves, shifted to cabin

He was flown to India in an air ambulance on Friday for better treatment

04 September, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 05:37 pm
Tofail Ahmed
File Photo: UNB

Ailing senior Awami League leader Tofail Ahmed, undergoing treatment at an Indian hospital, has been shifted to a cabin from its ICU as his condition improved.

Shaban Mahmood, Minister (Press) of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, told UNB on Saturday that the veteran politician is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, India under Dr Arun Garg, head of Neurology Department of the hospital, and he is doing well.

"Tofail has been shifted to a cabin and doctors hope that he'll get well soon," he added.

Tofail, an advisory council member of Awami League and a former minister, was flown to India in an air ambulance on Friday for better treatment.

Top News

Tofail Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates