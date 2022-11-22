Tobacco Control Law amendment to get all-out support: Info minister 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:20 pm

Related News

Tobacco Control Law amendment to get all-out support: Info minister 

The rumours about possible job losses due to the strengthening tobacco control law are baseless, Unnayan Shamannay chair says

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud is committed to providing full support needed to strengthen the tobacco control and amendment of the Tobacco Control Law to realise the prime minister's vision of making tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040. 

"The proposed amendments will ban e-cigarettes," he also pointed out while addressing an event titled "Opinion Exchange with Media Professionals about Strengthening the Tobacco Control Law" on Tuesday.  

He also urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and other authorities concerned to take necessary steps to prohibit the import of e-cigarettes. 

"The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Law should be engaged in public discourses to expedite the processes," the minister opined. 

In a presentation at the event, organised by the non-government think tank Unnayan Shamannay (UnS) at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Bhaban, Dhaka, discussants opined that the proposed amendment of the tobacco control law to be a timely and pro-people one. 

The amendments will lift Bangladesh's tobacco control law to global standards if finalised, they added. 

Unnayan Shamannay Chair and former Governor of central bank Atiur Rahman pointed out that the main goals of the proposed amendments are to safeguard non-smokers from the indirect effects of smoking and to discourage young citizens from smoking or tobacco use. 

The rumours about possible job losses or shopkeepers losing business due to the strengthening tobacco control law are baseless, he also said.

Top News

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud / Tobacco Control

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

10h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

12h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

56m | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

1h | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

1h | Videos
Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering