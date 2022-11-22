Tobacco Control Law amendment to get all-out support: Info minister 

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud is committed to providing full support needed to strengthen the tobacco control and amendment of the Tobacco Control Law to realise the prime minister's vision of making tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040.

"The proposed amendments will ban e-cigarettes," he also pointed out while addressing an event titled "Opinion Exchange with Media Professionals about Strengthening the Tobacco Control Law" on Tuesday.

He also urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and other authorities concerned to take necessary steps to prohibit the import of e-cigarettes.

"The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Law should be engaged in public discourses to expedite the processes," the minister opined.

In a presentation at the event, organised by the non-government think tank Unnayan Shamannay (UnS) at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Bhaban, Dhaka, discussants opined that the proposed amendment of the tobacco control law to be a timely and pro-people one.

The amendments will lift Bangladesh's tobacco control law to global standards if finalised, they added.

Unnayan Shamannay Chair and former Governor of central bank Atiur Rahman pointed out that the main goals of the proposed amendments are to safeguard non-smokers from the indirect effects of smoking and to discourage young citizens from smoking or tobacco use.

The rumours about possible job losses or shopkeepers losing business due to the strengthening tobacco control law are baseless, he also said.