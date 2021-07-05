Man fined Tk400 for delivering cat food without document amid lockdown

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 03:13 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A RAB mobile court has fined a man Tk400 while he was delivering cat food worth Tk1100 in the capital without any papers to show them amid lockdown.

Kazi Abdus Salam, the owner of a pet shop in Katabon, was delivering Tk1100 worth of cat food to Mohammadpur when he was stopped at Jigatola check post.

RAB headquarter Executive Magistrate Mazharul Islam said, "He did not have any receipts to show for the delivery."

As the mobile court did not find any valid paper, it fined Salam.

Kazi Abdus Salam said, "A customer living in Mohammadpur bought two cats from me a few days ago. They said they wanted to take the cats to Jashore and wanted me to deliver cat food to them. Now I have to pay Tk400 fine over Tk1100 worth of cat food."

