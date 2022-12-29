Over Tk2.74 lakh earned in metro fare on first day

The Metro Rail has sold tickets for Tk2,74,860 on the first day of commercial operations after being inaugurated by the prime minister yesterday.

A total of 3,855 people commuted on the Metro Rail on Thursday. Of them, 99 people travelled with MRT passes and 3,756 people travelled with single-use tickets, confirmed Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan, deputy secretary (public relations) of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-6) to The Business Standard.

Nazmul also said MRT passes will be available at Uttara and Agargaon metro stations in the capital from 3pm to 9pm starting tomorrow.

Initially, the metro train will run from 8 am to 12 noon every day from Uttara to Agargaon stations without any stoppage.

Passengers flocked to the stations with enthusiasm and stood in long lines since early morning on Thursday to buy tickets and board the metro rail.

Some were office goers, while some came with their families to take a ride in the country's first metro service. Many were seen taking selfies as, despite the long queue, people standing in the line were in a festive mood.

Passengers have to buy tickets from the second floor of the three-storied stations which are set up at short distances along the rail track. From the third floor, they will board the train that will initially operate on an 11km rail track from Uttara to Agargaon. After reaching the destination, passengers have to leave the platform using the ticket once again.

Metro rail fares have already been fixed at Tk5 per kilometer with a minimum fare of Tk20. One can travel by the Metro train using a Single Journey Ticket and MRT Pass. Single Journey Tickets can be bought automatically from the Ticket Vending Machine (TVM). Those who cannot use it can get their tickets from the Ticket Office Machine (TOM) with the help of a seller. A maximum of five tickets can be bought at once from the two ticketing counters.

MRT Pass holders can enter the platform by scanning their pass at designated scanners at the entrance to the pass-paid zone. After reaching the destination station and scanning the card again, the fixed fare will be deducted before they exit the station.

In case of a Single Journey Ticket, an MRT pass will be provided. Passengers can exit the station after entering the platform and punching this card.