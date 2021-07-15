Tk212cr allocated for payments of Jute mill workers’ arrears

The finance ministry has allocated Tk212.08 crore to the textile and jute ministry for payment arrears of workers of jute mills under the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) that were earlier closed by the government.



The jute ministry will pay the arrears centering old age under the National Pay Scale, 2015 and 2010, said a press release.



The finance ministry handed over the money as an operation loan today. It will be paid to the personal accounts of the workers through cheques.



The allocated money must be paid for arrear payments of 21,552 workers of 18 jute mills under BJMC, avoiding any other sectors, the ministry said.