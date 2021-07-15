Tk212cr allocated for payments of Jute mill workers’ arrears

Bangladesh

TBS report
15 July, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 08:23 pm

Tk212cr allocated for payments of Jute mill workers’ arrears

The jute ministry will pay the arrears centering old age under the National Pay Scale, 2015 and 2010

TBS report
15 July, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 08:23 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The finance ministry has allocated Tk212.08 crore to the textile and jute ministry for payment arrears of workers of jute mills under the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) that were earlier closed by the government.
 
The jute ministry will pay the arrears centering old age under the National Pay Scale, 2015 and 2010, said a press release.
    
The finance ministry handed over the money as an operation loan today. It will be paid to the personal accounts of the workers through cheques.
 
The allocated money must be paid for arrear payments of 21,552 workers of 18 jute mills under BJMC, avoiding any other sectors, the ministry said.

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

1d | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

1d | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident