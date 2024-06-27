Tk184cr toll collected from four highways in FY24: Quader

UNB
27 June, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 06:56 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The Roads and Highways Department collected some Tk184.37 crore toll from the four highways in the 2023-24 financial year, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (27 June).

The minister made the disclosure in response to a tabled question of Awami League MP elected from Comilla Abu Zafar Mohammad Shafi Uddin.

Of the total amount, the collection from Bangabandhu Expressway (Dhaleswari and Bhanga parts) was Tk155.39 crore, Dhaka-Sylhet highway Tk15.23 crore at Rustampur Toll Plaza in Habiganj, Tk11.45 crore on Hartikamarul-Banpara road in Natore and Chittagong Port Access Road Tk2.73 crore.

In response to a question of Noakhali-3 Constituency MP Mamunur Rashid Kiran, Obaidul Quader said tolls were collected from three bridges under the Bangladesh Bridges Authority.

The three bridges are Bangabandhu Bridge over the Jamuna River, Muktarpur Bridge over the Dhaleswari River and Padma Bridge.

Tk811.57 crore were collected from Padma Bridge, Tk648.87 crore from Bangabandhu Bridge and Tk11.61 crore from Muktarpur Bridge.

In response to another question of the ruling party MP elected from Noakhali Mamunur Rashid, the minister said a road safety project has been taken with the help of the World Bank.

The estimated cost of the project is Tk4,988 crores. Of which, the World Bank will provide Tk3,759 crore.

 

