Tipu Munshi seeks cooperation from Russia for direct export facility

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Monday sought cooperation from Russia over direct product export to the Russian market and minimising complications regarding customs duties.

The minister came up with the remarks during a meeting with Russian ambassador Alexander V Mantytskiy at the secretariat in the morning.

Russia and Bangladesh have huge possibilities to expand trade and commerce between the countries which are being hindered by the complications over the custom duties.

"We have specified the complications and are trying to resolve them. Bangladesh will be able to export a large number of goods including readymade garments to Russia after resolving the obstacles." he said.

Russia's sincere cooperation is necessary for direct import of readymade garments in the Russian market, he added.

Bangladesh is interested to increase export in Eurasian Economic Union and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries as well, Munshi said.

Meanwhile, Mantytskiy, in response said that the Russian government is very keen to resolve ongoing complications regarding the trade and commerce between the two countries.

"Russia wants to assist Bangladesh for the latter's development," he said.

In fiscal year 2020-21, Bangladesh exported goods worth $665.31 million to Russia.

Secretary of the Commerce Ministry, Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Additional Secretary, Md Hafizur Rahman, Nur Md Mahbubul Haque and other top officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting.