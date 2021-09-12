Tipu expects EU to continue trade facilities in Bangladesh

12 September, 2021, 07:45 pm
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Photo: Collected
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today expressed his optimism that European Union will continue to provide trade facilities in Bangladesh, even after the country's graduation to Least Developed Country (LDC) in 2026.

"Bangladesh is making efforts to get trade benefits of LDC countries in the next 12 years after LDC graduation in the World Trade Organization. To this end, the European Union is expected to co-operate with Bangladesh", he added.

The Commerce Minister made the remarks while exchanging views with the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink in the office room of her official residence here today, said a press release.

Teerink said, `Bangladesh is an important trading partner of European Union. In the field of trade, the European Union attaches great importance to Bangladesh. The trade facilities of the European Union given to Bangladesh will continue.'

Among others, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Additional Secretary (Exports)  Hafizur Rahman and other senior officials of the Commerce Ministry were present at the meeting.

