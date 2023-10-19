Tight security in force for Durga Puja: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on 14 August said that although there is no specific information on threats targeting National Mourning Day, security measures have been taken in Dhaka considering overall issues. Photo: UNB

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman today said security has been beefed up in all areas concerned over the upcoming Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community.

"All security measures have been taken centering the Durga Puja considering all kinds of threats," he told reporters after inspecting the security arrangement of Dhakeshwari National Temple in old Dhaka.

About ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for Durga Puja celebration ahead of the upcoming general elections, he said that there are 248 puja mandaps in Dhaka metropolitan area and adequate security measures have been taken for these mandapas.

Noting that security has been tightened from the beginning of Mahalaya, which was observed six days before Durga Puja, till today, he said security will be ensured with the help of police-Ansar along with the volunteer team from Maha Shasthi to Bisarjan (immersion).

He hoped that all will celebrate the annual five-day Sharadiyo Durgotsab which will commence with Kalparambho in the morning tomorrow.

The DMP commissioner said police personnel both in plainclothes and in uniforms will work for the smooth celebration of the Durga Puja.

In response to another query from journalists whether there is any kind of apprehension in celebrating the Puja ahead of the upcoming elections, he said that there is no specific apprehension in the Dhaka metropolitan area on the occasion of the Puja.

"We are prepared to face all kinds of untoward situations," he added.

Regarding the overall security of the puja mandaps, he said there will be archways and special teams at every place and Close Circuit Cameras (CCTVs) have been installed in every puja mandaps.

Mentioning that round-the-clock cyber monitoring will be available to deal with any kind of rumors or provocations on social media, DMP chief said law enforcers including River Police will remain vigilant at Bisarjan Ghat during the time of immersion of idols of goddess Durga.

Dhaka Mahanagar Puja Udjapan Parishad president Monindra Kumar Nath, DMP Additional Commissioner (Admin) AKM Hafiz Akhtar and chief of Detective Branch (DB) of DMP Harun Or Rashid were present, among others, on the occasion.