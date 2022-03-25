Tiger kills beekeeper in Sundarbans

A beekeeper has been killed in a tiger attack in Satkhira range of the Sundarbans.

The deceased was identified as Solaiman Sheikh, 55.

His co-workers informed his family members about his demise on Friday morning.

Jubayer Hossain, a neighbour of the deceased, said that three days ago, a group of seven-eight people went to the Sundarbans to collect honey with permission from the forest station.

On Thursday (24 March) morning, Solaiman Sheikh was taken away by a tiger.

Later the body was recovered from a remote part of the forest.

Sundarbans' Satkhira Range official MA Hasan confirmed the news to The Business Standard saying, "The body of the deceased is being brought to the locality."

"Forest Department staff have been alerted. Details on the matter will be known later", he added.