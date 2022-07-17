TIB protests CEC’s statement of ‘standing with rifle or sword’

Transparency International Bangladesh, widely known as TIB, has expressed surprise and dismay at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal's statement – standing with a rifle or a sword against a sword – which he made yesterday, in the first session of a 15 day series of meetings with political parties concerning the next national election.

The Bangladesh branch of the Berlin-based Transparency International, in a press release yesterday evening, called for the immediate withdrawal of a suicidal statement like this that incites violence.

"Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, in a dialogue with the Nationalist Democratic Movement party said 'if all political parties do not cooperate, you will fail there. You [political parties] should have a concerted effort: if someone stands with a sword, you should stand with a rifle or another sword. If you run, what do I do?'" the TIB release said, citing media reports of what the CEC said.

Protesting the CEC's statement, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman, in the release, said The Election Commission is a constitutional institution and its head is responsible for arranging transparent and participatory elections and ensuring a level playing field for all.

"Whereas such a violence-supporting speech from any citizen is criminal, such a speech from the chief election commissioner is suicidal, irresponsible, and unacceptable," he said, adding that it also encourages the anarchy of using election-centric muscle power, occupying booths, or stuffing ballot boxes without allowing people to vote.

"TIB hopes the chief election commissioner will withdraw the statement."