TIB demands clarification on ACC staff’s removal 

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has demanded that the ACC clarify its stance on the recent issue of suspending the commission official Sharif Uddin.

"If the ACC fails to answer questions raised in people's minds, confidence in the corruption oversight agency would be in serious jeopardy," TIB said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The media release reads, "All honest and courageous ACC officials working to prevent and curb corruption would be demoralized which would ultimately weaken the institution's position. TIB expects the ACC leadership shall dispel the confusion created over the issue, showing wisdom."

Media reports on the suspension of ACC Deputy Assistant Director Sharif Uddin, has generated a negative reaction both within the ACC and outside, including the forming of a human chain protesting his removal, which is unusual and concerning.

During his tour of duty in Chattogram, Sharif Uddin unearthed corruption in land acquisition in Cox's Bazar involving a huge amount of money, passport and NID forgery for the Rohingyas, and irregularities in Karnaphuli gas transmission. He was the key person in the drive against corruption in Chattogram and filed several cases. The official became unpopular with vested interest groups involved in these crimes.

"Has the ACC transferred and suspended Sharif Uddin, pressured by this syndicate?," TIB asked.

The anti graft watchdog said the ACC can rightfully remove any of its officers but the ACC must make clear why, instead of protecting him, it is suspending an efficient and brave official working to control corruption in the public interest.

Earlier on Wednesday (16 February), the Anti-Corruption Commission suspended officer Sharif Uddin with immediate effect for his alleged involvement in various irregularities including torturing a CIP businessman in Cox's Bazar by implicating him in a false case.