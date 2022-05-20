TIB calls for independent Economic Strategy Advisory Committee

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 May, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 09:22 pm

Related News

TIB calls for independent Economic Strategy Advisory Committee

The main task of the committee would be to advise in preparing strategic guidelines on how Bangladesh can escape and minimise the adverse effects of today’s global crisis

TBS Report
20 May, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 09:22 pm
Transparency International Bangladesh
Photo: Collected

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has called upon the government to form an independent Economic Strategy Advisory Committee to advise on ways to address the potential fallout from the global economic crisis to ensure the commendable economic performance achieved so far, continues.

The call comes against the backdrop of the impending global economic crisis triggered by Covid and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said a TIB press release. 

In a statement issued on Friday, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "At a time when the world has already been struggling hard to cope with the Covid fallout, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has exposed the global economy to an unprecedented crisis, including a collapse of the global food system that threatens a worldwide rise in hunger and famine."

Dr Iftekharuzzaman said it is obvious Bangladesh cannot remain immune to the impending global economic challenges and uncertainties, as evidenced by the prime minister's thoughtful call to exercise austerity and explore other means of preventing the crisis from affecting Bangladesh.

"We have no doubt the government will do everything in its capacity so that Bangladesh not only successfully confronts the impending crisis but also continues its commendable performance in terms of growth and the socio-economic indicators remain on course," said the TIB executive director.

"However, in this extraordinary context we are calling upon the government to form an independent Economic Strategy Advisory Committee to complement and strengthen the efforts of the government by way of strategic advice on ways to address the potential economic crisis and ensure the enviable economic performance achieved so far, continues," he added.

Drawing attention to the ever-increasing socio-economic fallout of climate change that has been severely exacerbated by the twin evils of Covid and the Russian aggression in  Ukraine, Iftekharuzzaman said international experience has shown that in such crisis situations, economic and financial management challenges in nearly every country are exacerbated by a deeper and wider governance deficit, corruption and illicit financial transfers, including money laundering which contribute to increased poverty, marginalization, and the deprivation of fundamental human rights of the people.

As such, strategic guidance from the proposed independent committee consisting of nationally and internationally reputed Bangladeshi economists, financial experts, and other relevant social scientists, will add great value to the government's efforts. 

The main task of the committee would be advising in preparing strategic guidelines on how Bangladesh can escape and minimise the adverse effects of the global crisis in the short and medium term, and at the same time ensure the lofty goals of the Perspective Plan 2021-2041 remain on course, like achieving the status of high middle-income by 2031, and high income by 2041, alongside achieving the specific targets of eliminating extreme poverty by 2031, and achieving zero poverty by 2041. 

Top News

TIB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad (Mejbah) Mejbahuddin, Former Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. TBS Sketch

‘No project is being delayed too long at the moment’

6h | Panorama
Dr Shamsul Hoque, Professor, Civil Engineering, BUET. TBS Sketch

‘Planning commission only in the name, there are no planners’ 

6h | Panorama
Masrur Reaz. TBS Sketch

‘To ensure accountability, contract financing should be based on ‘performance based payments’

7h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Project delays and escalating costs are driven by frequent revisions and lack of good governance

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

8h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

11h | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

12h | Videos
Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally