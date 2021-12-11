Three sustain burn injuries in RK Tower fire

At least three people suffered burn injuries in a fire that broke out at RK Tower, a commercial high-rise building in the capital's Banglamotor area, on Saturday.

The injured are Mamun Khan, 31, office assistant, Tafsir Mia, 26, and Manik Fakir, 20, workers of a toy importing company named Rabeya Enterprise in the building.

The fire broke out on the 7th floor of the 10-storey building around 12.15 pm and spread soon.

The fire came under control around 2 pm and it was completely doused at 4:20 pm by eight firefighting units, said Rozina Akter, duty officer of the Dhaka Fire Service and Civil Defense control room.

The injured were being treated at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery under Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Injured Mamun suffered 34%, Tafsir 7% and Manik 3% burns, said SM Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon of the institute.

Injured Manik said we were organising the toys when the fire broke out in the room. He suspected that it originated from an electric short circuit.

Meanwhile, Rozina Akter, duty officer of fire service, said the exact cause of the fire will be known after investigation.

