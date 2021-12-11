Three sustain burn injuries in RK Tower fire

Bangladesh

UNB
11 December, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:16 pm

Related News

Three sustain burn injuries in RK Tower fire

The injured were being treated at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery under Dhaka Medical College Hospital

UNB
11 December, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:16 pm
Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

At least three people suffered burn injuries in a fire that broke out at RK Tower, a commercial high-rise building in the capital's Banglamotor area, on Saturday.

The injured are Mamun Khan, 31, office assistant, Tafsir Mia, 26, and Manik Fakir, 20, workers of a toy importing company named Rabeya Enterprise in the building.

The fire broke out on the 7th floor of the 10-storey building around 12.15 pm and spread soon.

The fire came under control around 2 pm and it was completely doused at 4:20 pm by eight firefighting units, said Rozina Akter, duty officer of the Dhaka Fire Service and Civil Defense control room.

The injured were being treated at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery under Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Injured Mamun suffered 34%, Tafsir 7% and Manik 3% burns, said SM Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon of the institute.

Injured Manik said we were organising the toys when the fire broke out in the room. He suspected that it originated from an electric short circuit.

Meanwhile, Rozina Akter, duty officer of fire service, said the exact cause of the fire will be known after investigation.
 

Top News

fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

9h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

9h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

10h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

1d | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’