Three sued under digital security act for defamatory comments

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 08:27 pm

Three persons were sued under the Digital Security Act for their alleged offensive comments in a talkshow on a social media platform against the ruling party nominated mayoral candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat in the upcoming Cumilla city corporation elections. 

The three accused are, Jatiya Nirbachon Parjobekkhon Parishad (Janipop) Chairman, Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, BNP leader Monirul Haque Chowdhury, and YouTube channel Table Talk UK moderator, Hasina Akter.  

Cumilla City Juboleague convenor Abdullah Al Mahmud filed the case with Chattogram Cyber Tribunal Judge Zahirul Kabir's court on Wednesday, the plaintiff's lawyer Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury said.

According to the FIR, in the said media talkshow broadcast online from the UK, Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah said it cost Tk13 crore to ensure the candidacy of Rifat, the Awami League nominated mayoral candidate. Later the amount increased to Tk20 crore and finally there was a hue and cry over a said total cost of Tk60 crore. 

They made defamatory comments on the talk show and presented information which was baseless, false, and imaginary, the FIR added. 
 

