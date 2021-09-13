Three students drown, another goes missing in Turag river

Three students drowned and another remained missing after taking bath in Turag River in Panshail area of Gazipur on Monday.

The deceased students were Richie Akhter, daughter of Soleiman, Iren, daughter of Hayet Ali, Maya Akhter, daughter of Manju Hossain of Panshail area.

Richi and Maya were high school students and; Irin and Riya were madrasa students.

Locals and members of Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the bodies and sent them to hospital, police said.

Firefighters said five students went to take bath in the Turag River around 1 pm in Panshail uttarpara area while one of them drowned. Two others also drowned while trying to the save her.

Meanwhile, one among them managed to swim ashore while another Riya Akhter, daughter of Soleyman went missing.

Mahtab Uddin, Officer-in-Charge of Joydebpur Police Station said that fire servicemen and police were jointly searching for the missing student.