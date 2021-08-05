Three sisters drown in Rangpur

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 08:18 pm

The three were declared dead after being taken to the upazila health complex

Representational image
Representational image

Three sisters drowned while taking bath in Jamuneshwari River of Badarganj in Rangpur on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Bashori, 10, daughter of Rabiul Islam, her elder sister Rubina Aktar, 16, and her cousin sister Sadia Aktar, 11.

Habibur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Badarganj Police Station, said the trio went to Jamuneshwari River for swimming in the afternoon while they slipped and swept away with the strong current of the river.

The three were declared dead after being taken to the upazila health complex after rescue.
 

