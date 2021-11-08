Three schoolchildren die in motorcycle accident in Tangail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 05:38 pm

Related News

Three schoolchildren die in motorcycle accident in Tangail

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 05:38 pm
Three schoolchildren die in motorcycle accident in Tangail

Three schoolchildren died on Dhalapara-Ghatail road in Tangail after a motorcycle they were riding hit a roadside tree on Monday.

The deceased are Sharif (14), son of late Samir Uddin; Abu Bakkar (14), son of Shahjalal; and Saim (14), son of late Ramzan Ali. All of them were residents of Jhaipata village under Dhalapara union in Ghatail upazila.

They were students of Dhalapara SUP High School, confirmed Shamsul Hauqe, the headmaster of that school.

Ezaharul Islam Bhuiyan, chairman of Dhalapara union parishad, said, "The students went out on a motorcycle. They reached the spot around 10:30 am, their motorcycle lost control and collided with a tree."

They died on the spot and the motorcycle was twisted. Later, the relatives of the victims came and took their bodies home."

Azharul Islam Sarkar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ghatail police station, confirmed the matter.

Top News

Accident / School / Student / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2h | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2h | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test