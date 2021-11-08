Three schoolchildren die in motorcycle accident in Tangail

Three schoolchildren died on Dhalapara-Ghatail road in Tangail after a motorcycle they were riding hit a roadside tree on Monday.

The deceased are Sharif (14), son of late Samir Uddin; Abu Bakkar (14), son of Shahjalal; and Saim (14), son of late Ramzan Ali. All of them were residents of Jhaipata village under Dhalapara union in Ghatail upazila.

They were students of Dhalapara SUP High School, confirmed Shamsul Hauqe, the headmaster of that school.

Ezaharul Islam Bhuiyan, chairman of Dhalapara union parishad, said, "The students went out on a motorcycle. They reached the spot around 10:30 am, their motorcycle lost control and collided with a tree."

They died on the spot and the motorcycle was twisted. Later, the relatives of the victims came and took their bodies home."

Azharul Islam Sarkar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ghatail police station, confirmed the matter.