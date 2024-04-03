Three more arrested over Bailey Road building fire

Green Cozy Cottage had no fire exit with a fire door, fire hydrant system, or kitchen fire suppression system in any of the restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Three more people have been arrested in a case filed over the fire at Bailey Road Green Cozy cottage building that claimed 46 lives.

The Criminal Investigation Department of Bangladesh Police arrested them from Bailey Road and Shantinagar area on Tuesday (2 April) night.

The arrestees are Zasty Restaurant owner Mohor Ali alias Polash, FUCO restaurant owner Abdullah Al Matin and the building caretaker Nazrul Islam Khan.

Md Anisur Rahman, special superintendent of police, CID Dhaka Metro South, the arrestees were produced before the court on Wednesday and the court later granted a two-day remand for each.

"We are interrogating them to ascertain the facts surrounding the fire," said Anisur, who is also the supervising officer of the case.

So far six people have been arrested in the case.

On 29 February, a massive fire broke out in the Cha Chumuk on Dhaka's Bailey Road leaving at least 46 people dead and injuring dozens of people.

Of the deceased, there were two students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) and five members of a family.

Later, a case was filed in connection with Ramna Police Station.