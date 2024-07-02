Three missing after boat sinks in Surma River

Three people, including two women, went missing after a boat sank in the Surma River due to strong currents in Doarabazar upazila of Sunamganj district on Tuesday.

The missing individuals have been identified as Jotsna Begum, 35; Jamir Ali, 40; and Gulo Bibi, 75. All three were residents of the Azampur Ashrayan Project.

Badrul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Doarabazar Police Station, reported that the boat, carrying seven passengers, sank near Azampur Kheyaghat in the Doarabazar upazila in the morning.

Four people, including a child, were rescued while three were swept away by the strong current, Hasan said.

Divers from local firefighting units quickly arrived at the scene and are actively conducting a rescue operation to locate the missing individuals.