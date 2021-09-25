Three killed in Netrakona road crash

Three people were killed and two others injured when a pickup van crashed into a stationary truck on the Netrakona-Mymensingh highway of Sadar upazila in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rony Mia, 20, son of Sabuj Mia, Tofazzal Mia, 1 4, son of Shafiqul Islam of Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district, and Abu Chan Mia, 28 of Netrakona.

Police said the accident occurred at 2.45am when the Gazipur-bound fish-laden pickup van coming from Sunamganj rammed the sand-laden truck parked along the highway in Chalissha Bagra Bazar of Sadar upazila.

"The crash was the result of the van driver losing control of the speeding vehicle. While two fish traders were killed on the spot, three others sustained injuries," said Khandaker Shaker Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Netrakona Model Police Station.

The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital, where Chan Mia was declared dead on arrival. "A probe has been ordered into the accident," the OC said.