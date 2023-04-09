Three killed in Jamalpur road accident

Three persons were killed in an accident on the Jamalpur-Dewanganj road in Melandah upazila of the district this morning.

The deceased were identified as the driver of a Pick-up van Kazal,35, hailing from village Shreepur, night guard Shah Alam,35, from village Biyara Polash Gar in Jamalpur Sadar upazila and power technician Chanchal Barman,27, of village Narikelbari in Ulipur upazila under Kurigram district.

The deceased were employees of Grameen Phone Company.

Police said A Dewanganj-bound loaded truck from Jamalpur collided head-on with the pick-up van of Grameen Phone Company in the Malancha Betmari area of Melandah upazila around 6:30am.

In the accident, three persons boarding the pick-up van died on the spot.

They were returning to Jamalpur after working at a Grameen phone tower in Dewanganj upazila.

After the accident, the driver of the truck escaped the scene.

Officer-in-charge of Melandah Police Station Delwar Hossain said the bodies were recovered and sent to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for autopsies.