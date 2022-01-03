Three including Barishal mayor served legal notice

Seven ward councillors of Barishal City Corporation has served legal notices to three persons including the mayor over pay disparity.

The other two, served with the notices, are –the chief executive officer (CEO) and secretary of the city corporation.

On behalf of the councillors, Advocate Azad Rahman sent this legal notice on Sunday seeking a reply from the respondents within 15 working days.

The notice claimed that the councillors are supposed to get a monthly honorarium of Tk50,000 from the city corporation but they are getting Tk43,000 instead, whereas other councillors are getting Tk50,000.

It further added that, the city corporation has increased the holding tax up to 1000% without permission from the ministry

The notice also alleged that the notice recipients including the mayor are acting in a whimsical manner.

"I don't know anything about the notice, but I learned from the media that we have been served with a notice. We'll decide our steps upon receiving it," said Syed Farooq Hossain, CEO of the Barishal city corporation.

