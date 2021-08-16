Three including 2 Chinese citizens killed in Barguna road mishap

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 07:24 pm

Three including 2 Chinese citizens killed in Barguna road mishap

Police said driver of a Taltoli thermal power plant bound microbus lost control over the wheels

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 07:24 pm
Three including 2 Chinese citizens killed in Barguna road mishap

At least three people including two Chinese nationals were killed as a microbus plunged into a roadside ditch on the Amtoli- Patuakhali highway in Barguna's Kewabunia Upazila early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Luzikolong, a Chinese engineer of the Taltoli thermal power plant, Lioen Tao, security officer of the Chinese Shanghai electric power construction company, working at the thermal power plant and Fakhrul Alam, their interpreter.

Police said driver of a Taltoli thermal power plant bound microbus lost control over the wheels and plunged into a roadside ditch around 1:30am killing the trio on the spot.

The driver of the microbus was severely injured after the accident, cops said.

In-charge of Taltoli police station said that the bodies have been shifted to the police station and a case of unnatural death was filed in this regard.

Top News

Chinese citizens killed / Chinese citizens killed in accident / Barguna Road crash / Chinese killed in accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

11m | Videos
TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie