Three including 2 Chinese citizens killed in Barguna road mishap

At least three people including two Chinese nationals were killed as a microbus plunged into a roadside ditch on the Amtoli- Patuakhali highway in Barguna's Kewabunia Upazila early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Luzikolong, a Chinese engineer of the Taltoli thermal power plant, Lioen Tao, security officer of the Chinese Shanghai electric power construction company, working at the thermal power plant and Fakhrul Alam, their interpreter.

Police said driver of a Taltoli thermal power plant bound microbus lost control over the wheels and plunged into a roadside ditch around 1:30am killing the trio on the spot.

The driver of the microbus was severely injured after the accident, cops said.

In-charge of Taltoli police station said that the bodies have been shifted to the police station and a case of unnatural death was filed in this regard.