Three-day Nagad Cup Golf Tournament kicks off

The three-day Nagad Cup Golf Tournament 2022 began on Friday at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment.

Around 650 golfers from all the golf clubs across the country, including local and foreign members of the Kurmitola Golf Club, are participating in the tournament, said an ISPR release.

The Vice-President of the club, GOC and Area Commander, Logistics, Major General Md Zahirul Islam, inaugurated the tournament in the morning.

Managing Director of Nagad Limited, Tanvir A Mishuk, Club Captain, Brigadier General Syed Md Rafiqul Islam, Chairman of Tournament Committee, Brigadier General (retd) Abidur Reza Khan, and other senior officials of Kurmitola Golf Club and Nagad Limited, were present at the ceremony among others.