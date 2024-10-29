Three burnt in explosion in Dhaka's Shyampur

Bangladesh

UNB
29 October, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 01:26 pm

Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

Three people sustained burn injuries in an explosion caused by accumulated gas in a seven-storey building in Dhaka's Shyampur.

The victims have been identified as Abdur Rahman Tushar, 35, Md Jamal, 50, and Md Jamil Khan Rashed, 24.

They were rescued from the seventh floor of the building and have been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, where they are reported to be in critical condition.

Dr Md Tarikul Islam, resident surgeon at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, confirmed the matter.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion occurred around 2:45am in Tushar's room on the seventh floor. Jamal and Jamil, who resided on the sixth floor, were visiting for a late-night gathering when the incident happened.

Tushar sustained burns covering 100% of his body, while Jamal suffered 75% burns and Jamil 55%. All three remain in critical condition, said the doctor.

Explosion / burnt

