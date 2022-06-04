Three awarded for reports on Bangladesh-India relations

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association-Bangladesh (IIMCAA, B) has awarded two individuals and a team of Bangladeshi journalists for their reports on Bangladesh-India bilateral relations over the past three years.

Team Undercover of television channel News24 received the award for 2019, Prothom Alo Diplomatic Correspondent Raheed Ejaz for 2020 and News Now Bangla Editor Shameema Dola got the recognition for 2021.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami, among others, were present at the prize-giving ceremony that took place at the Dhaka Club in the capital on Saturday.

"Bangladesh-India bilateral relations are very deep now," Hasan Mahmud said and urged journalists to be more careful in writing news that can create negative perceptions about neighbouring India.

Vikram K Doraiswami said Bangladesh-India relations are now going through a golden period.

Stating that there is no dispute between the two neighbouring countries on any fundamental issue, he said the governments are working together on various issues.