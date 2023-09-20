Thanks to continued rain, Dhaka's air quality remains ‘moderate’

Bangladesh

UNB
20 September, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 04:30 pm

Related News

Thanks to continued rain, Dhaka's air quality remains ‘moderate’

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’, AQI between 101 and 150 is considered 'unhealthy', AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents

UNB
20 September, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 04:30 pm
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the 'moderate' zone this morning, amidst rain since Wednesday (20 September) morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 58, the capital of Bangladesh ranked 39th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality at 8:57am today.

Pakistan's Lahore, Indonesia's Jakarta and the United Arab Emirates' Dubai occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 166, 164 and 163, respectively.

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered 'moderate', AQI between 101 and 150 is considered 'unhealthy', AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

Dhaka air quality / AQI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

11h | Pursuit
Ahnaf Shahrier Rahman, the author in front of his university in Canada. Photo: Courtesy

Building dreams, memories and a home away from home

12h | Pursuit
When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom's basket of bread

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Don't expect prices to go down soon

Don't expect prices to go down soon

3h | TBS Insight
How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

2h | TBS SPORTS
Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

3h | TBS SPORTS
BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

27m | TBS SPORTS