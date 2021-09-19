Thai Embassy to accept Bangladeshi visa applications from Monday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 10:15 pm

Thai Embassy to accept Bangladeshi visa applications from Monday

Travellers must complete a mandatory quarantine of 14 days

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 10:15 pm
Thai Embassy to accept Bangladeshi visa applications from Monday

The Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday announced that it will resume accepting applications for all visa categories and certificate of entry (COE) for non-Thai nationals in Bangladesh from Monday.

A notice published by the embassy said all travellers will have to fulfil each visa's requirements and eligibility as well as follow the Royal Thai Government's procedures and measures.

Travellers must complete a mandatory quarantine of 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the embassy, travels to Phuket Sandbox and related initiatives will be subjected to measures specified by relevant authorities.
 

Top News

Thai Embassy

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

2h | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

1d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

1d | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly