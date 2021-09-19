Thai Embassy to accept Bangladeshi visa applications from Monday

The Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday announced that it will resume accepting applications for all visa categories and certificate of entry (COE) for non-Thai nationals in Bangladesh from Monday.

A notice published by the embassy said all travellers will have to fulfil each visa's requirements and eligibility as well as follow the Royal Thai Government's procedures and measures.

Travellers must complete a mandatory quarantine of 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the embassy, travels to Phuket Sandbox and related initiatives will be subjected to measures specified by relevant authorities.

