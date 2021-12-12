Tetulia records lowest temperature at 9.9°C

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 December, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 12:02 pm

Tetulia records lowest temperature at 9.9°C

Country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 30.1°C in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report 
12 December, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 12:02 pm
File photo
File photo

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at the Tetulia upazila of Panchagarh district on Sunday.

The temperature was recorded at 9.9°C in this morning, according to a release of Bangladesh Meteorological Department. 

Meanwhile, country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 30.1°C in Cox's Bazar.

Weather to remain dry over the country while light fog is likely to occur at places in the morning, added the Met Office.

Meanwhile, night temperature may fall by1-2°C and day temperature may fall slightly. 

Met Office also said that a seasonal low lies over south bay, extending its trough to North Bay.

