Tetulia records lowest temperature at 9.9°C

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at the Tetulia upazila of Panchagarh district on Sunday.

The temperature was recorded at 9.9°C in this morning, according to a release of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 30.1°C in Cox's Bazar.

Weather to remain dry over the country while light fog is likely to occur at places in the morning, added the Met Office.

Meanwhile, night temperature may fall by1-2°C and day temperature may fall slightly.

Met Office also said that a seasonal low lies over south bay, extending its trough to North Bay.