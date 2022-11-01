Test run of Padma Bridge rail link project begins

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 12:27 pm

Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Test run of a "track car" has begun on the 32 km new railway line from Faridpur Bhanga to near Padma Bridge under the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project.

At 10:30am on Tuesday, the experimental train left the Bhanga station and reached the Jajira end of Padma Bridge around 12pm.

This is the first test run after the modern railway line was laid on this entire route. Out of 32 km, 4 km is unstoned and 28 km are stoned railway lines.

Chief Coordinator of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Major General Zahid Hossain, Project Director of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Md Afzal Hossain, CRC of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Singh and others were present during the test run.

A few days ago, the work of this rail line was completed. A track car is now being driven at some speed on the line. Within 1 hour 45 minutes it reached Padma Bridge viaduct (Connection Bridge) from Bhanga.

