Temperature to fall from Tuesday 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 09:53 pm

A gloomy weather is likely to continue onto Tuesday

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Heavy rain pounded most of the regions of Bangladesh on Monday disrupting normal life as cyclone Jawad weakened into a depression, said the met office.    

Meteorologists said the country's temperature is likely to fall by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius from today leading to winter.

Md Azizur Rahman, director at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told The Business Standard that they recorded 136 millimetres of rain in Dhaka on Monday.

After this rainfall, the temperature of the country will decrease by 1 to 3 degrees and it will lead to a colder winter,"

"The depression has weakened further into a low on Monday evening. And from now, the country's weather will be fully clear. But gloomy weather is likely to continue onto Tuesday in the coastal belt including Chattogram," he added.

"Till now, all the maritime ports of the country have been advised to maintain local cautionary signal number three. But the danger of the cyclone is over and we are expecting to withdraw the signal from Tuesday morning," he said.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the northern swathe of the Bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter and maintain position until further notice, he noted.

Azizur said another depression in the upcoming months of winter is unlikely as a December cyclone is rare and the one previous to Jawad happened in the early 80s.

Azizur Rahman mentioned that the weakening of the cyclone came as a great relief to hundreds and thousands of people living in coastal districts in Khulna, Barisal, and Chattogram divisions.

The cyclone deflected its direction several times since it originated in the Andaman Sea, giving weather forecasters hard time in making predictions about its potential movement.

