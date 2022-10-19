Telecommunications dept gets new DG

Md Rafiqul Islam has joined Department of Telecommunications as its Director-General (DG) on 21 September.

Prior to joining here, he was working as Deputy Managing Director, Maintenance and Operations, at Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL).

He was born on 1 April 1965 in Sirajganj district.

He completed his degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) in 1988, and completed his master's in the same discipline in 1991, reads a press release.

He Joined BCS Telecom Cadre on 26 January 1991 through 9th BCS.

During his working life, he participated in seminars on telecommunication in China, Austria, Italy, and France, and received training in India, Japan, USA and Turkey.