Telecommunications dept gets new DG

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 04:35 pm

Related News

Telecommunications dept gets new DG

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 04:35 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Md Rafiqul Islam has joined Department of Telecommunications as its Director-General (DG) on 21 September.

Prior to joining here, he was working as Deputy Managing Director, Maintenance and Operations, at Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL).

He was born on 1 April 1965 in Sirajganj district.

He completed his degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) in 1988, and completed his master's in the same discipline in 1991, reads a press release.

He Joined BCS Telecom Cadre on 26 January 1991 through 9th BCS.

During his working life, he participated in seminars on telecommunication in China, Austria, Italy, and France, and received training in India, Japan, USA and Turkey.

Telecom

Telecommunication / director general

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

5h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

4h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

4h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russia using Irani ‘Kamikaze’ drones in Ukraine

7h | Videos
Netflix plans to bring back viewers

Netflix plans to bring back viewers

7h | Videos
How search engines work

How search engines work

7h | Videos
This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays