Unused data can be retained by renewing same package: BTRC

Mobile internet subscribers will receive their unused data if they renew the same package before it expires.

This means that users will no longer lose the unused data that currently vanishes due to a package's time limit.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has made a fresh guideline in this regard.

With this, the government has removed the existing time constraints for mobile data usage set by the telecom giants.

An event was held by BTRC in Dhaka on Tuesday announcing the new data packages and renewal methods.