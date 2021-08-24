Robi under BSEC review following poor performance

Telecom

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
24 August, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 09:44 pm

Related News

Robi under BSEC review following poor performance

The commission wants to identify the reasons behind why the second-largest telecom operator of the country failed to do better

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
24 August, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 09:44 pm
Robi under BSEC review following poor performance

Share market regulator Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has decided to review financial statements and other documents of the Robi Axiata following a poor financial performance, while its competitors fared well.

The commission wants to identify the reasons behind why the second-largest telecom operator of the country failed to do better.

BSEC commissioner Dr Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed told The Business Standard (TBS), "We have seen that the Robi did not perform well though it does the same business and enjoy opportunity like the Grameenphone. That is why the commission wants to understand why the telecom operator could not perform well by examining the submitted documents of the company."

Robi Axiata Limited has reported a 25% year-on-year drop in profit due to a 64% increase in administrative cost including salaries in the second quarter of 2021.

In the April-June quarter, its consolidated net profit stood at Tk46.63 crore and earnings per share at Tk0.09, which was Tk58.37 crore and Tk0.12 respectively at the corresponding period a year ago.

During this period, its consolidated revenue increased by 15% to Tk2,030.83 crore compared to the same period of the previous year.

At the end of the first half of this year, its consolidated revenue was Tk4,011.83 crore, profit Tk80.93 crore and earnings per share Tk0.15.

In the first quarter, it had paid a 3% interim cash dividend to its shareholders, while the company had refrained from issuing any dividend for the year that ended on 31 December 2020.

On the other hand, the Grameen Phone has declared a 125% cash dividend as interim for the first half of this year.

During this period, its revenue was Tk7,057 crore and net profit Tk1,741 crore, which was Tk6,923 crore and Tk1,795 crore respectively in the previous year at the same time.

In the Dhaka Stock Exchange Robi's share is being traded at Tk43.30, while the Grameenphone's share traded at Tk369.30 each on Tuesday.

Bangladesh / Stocks / Top News

Robi / BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

6h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

6h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

1d | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 