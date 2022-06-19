Mobile operators working hard to keep network up and running: AMTOB

The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) said the mobile operators are working hard to keep the networks operational in flood-hit areas.

Due to power disruption in Sunamganj and Netrokona districts, they are trying to keep the network running with generators, said AMTOB in a written statement on Sunday (19 June).

However, they are facing difficulty in reaching the generators at the sites due to the disruption of road communication.

Furthermore, getting generator oil to the sites has become challenging.

In this situation, the mobile operators in collaboration with the Bangladesh Army, local administration and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission are trying to keep the telecommunication system running, read the AMTOB statement.

Around 45% sites of mobile carriers including Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi and Teletalk in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts are still down.

Due to lack of electricity, customers are not able to charge their handsets, in many cases. It may be mentioned here that since last Friday, several toll-free numbers have been introduced for those areas where customers do not have to spend any money to talk to these numbers.

The toll-free numbers are: Divisional Flood Monitoring Cell: 01987781144, 01769177266, 01852788000, 01513918096;

Sylhet: 01995781144, 01769177268, 01852804477, 01513918098;

Sunamganj: 01993781144, 01769177267, 01852798800, 01513918097