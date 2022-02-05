Mobile operators fail to provide 4G speed in Khulna 

Telecom

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 10:15 pm

Related News

Mobile operators fail to provide 4G speed in Khulna 

BTRC made the report after conducting a comprehensive measurement from 2 to 27 November 2021

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 10:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

No telecom operators could meet the fourth generation (4G) data speed benchmark in different districts of the Khulna division, according to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The operators were found providing poorer 4G download speed in the division, the commission said in a report on Saturday.

BTRC made the report after conducting a comprehensive quality of service measurement through drive-tests in different locations of Khulna Division from 2 to 27 November of 2021.

Grameenphone's 4G download speed was only 5.06Mbps there while it was 3.32Mbps for Robi, 4.59Mbps for Banglalink and 1.71Mbps for state-run Teletalk, the report said.  However, the benchmark for the 4G download speed was 7Mbps. 

"None of the mobile operators was found compliant in meeting the benchmark," it reads. 

Under the latest drive in Khulna, BTRC covered around 2259 kilometre area of 10 districts and 44 upazilas. However, the percentages of the call drops of the operators were found within the benchmark.

Earlier in late January, the commission in another report said all the mobile operators failed to ensure the benchmark speed in the Barishal division.  Grameenphone's 4G download speed was 5.05Mbps and the speeds provided by Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk were 6.87Mbps, 5.68Mbps and 2.27Mbps respectively in the division.   

The telecom regulatory authorities also revealed the quality of service report of Rangpur, Sylhet and Rajshahi divisions. All the mobile telecom companies, except Banglalink in Sylhet and Rajshahi, were found providing lower 4G speeds in the divisions.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

4G / Telecom / development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

9h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

10h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

7h | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

1h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

4h | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

4h | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia