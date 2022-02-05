Mobile operators fail to provide 4G speed in Khulna 

No telecom operators could meet the fourth generation (4G) data speed benchmark in different districts of the Khulna division, according to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The operators were found providing poorer 4G download speed in the division, the commission said in a report on Saturday.

BTRC made the report after conducting a comprehensive quality of service measurement through drive-tests in different locations of Khulna Division from 2 to 27 November of 2021.

Grameenphone's 4G download speed was only 5.06Mbps there while it was 3.32Mbps for Robi, 4.59Mbps for Banglalink and 1.71Mbps for state-run Teletalk, the report said. However, the benchmark for the 4G download speed was 7Mbps.

"None of the mobile operators was found compliant in meeting the benchmark," it reads.

Under the latest drive in Khulna, BTRC covered around 2259 kilometre area of 10 districts and 44 upazilas. However, the percentages of the call drops of the operators were found within the benchmark.

Earlier in late January, the commission in another report said all the mobile operators failed to ensure the benchmark speed in the Barishal division. Grameenphone's 4G download speed was 5.05Mbps and the speeds provided by Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk were 6.87Mbps, 5.68Mbps and 2.27Mbps respectively in the division.

The telecom regulatory authorities also revealed the quality of service report of Rangpur, Sylhet and Rajshahi divisions. All the mobile telecom companies, except Banglalink in Sylhet and Rajshahi, were found providing lower 4G speeds in the divisions.