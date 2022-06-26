Mobile data users surge by 13lakhs in May, SIM subscribers by 8lakhs

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 10:30 pm

Number of mobile data users has surged by 13 lakhs in May taking the total number of mobile internet subscribers to 11.45 crore, according to latest data from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC). 

Fixed phone operators, however, have not received any new subscribers and remain at 1.9 crore, it said.

During that time, the mobile operators in the country got 8 lakh new SIM users and the number of total mobile subscribers reached 18.42 crore.

BTRC data says in April, the number of total internet subscribers in the country was 12.42 crore, of which mobile internet users was 11.32 crore while the PSTN number was 1.9 crore.

At the end of May 2022, four mobile operators secured a total of 8 lakhs new subscribers in May compared to the previous month.

At the end of April, the total mobile subscribers were 18.33 crore which has increased to 18.42 crore in May.

Market leader Grameenphone, has secured a total of 6 lakhs new subscribers and reached a subscriber base of 8.49 crore.

Robi, the second largest operator of the country, received 2 lakh new subscribers and its user base reached 5.42 crore while Banglalink's subscribers number remained unchanged to 3.25 crore as it was in April.

State-owned Teletalk, however, lost a small number of subscribers as it dropped to 67 lakhs from that of 68 lakh in April.

mobile internet users / SIM / Mobile Data

