Mobile, internet users increase by 30 lakh in May

Telecom

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 10:20 pm

Currently, there are 17.52 crore active mobile subscribers and 11.73 crore active internet users in the country

The number of mobile and internet users in the country increased by 30 lakh in May.

Among the new users, 11.7 lakh were mobile SIM subscribers while 18.3 lakh were internet users, according to a report of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) released on Saturday.

The number of internet users increased through the mobile phone operators only as the number of broadband internet users in May remained the same 98 lakhs as it was in April. 

Among the new mobile SIM users, market leader Grameenphone alone received 10 lakh new subscribers, increasing its total subscribers to 8.15 crore, while the second-largest operator Robi lost 70,000 subscribers, reaching 5.15 crore.

The third-largest mobile operator Banglalink received one lakh new subscribers and the state-owned company Teletalk received 70,000 users in May.

Currently, there are 17.52 crore active mobile subscribers and 11.73 crore active internet users in the country.

