GP, Robi start paying instalments for new spectrum

Grameenphone and Robi Axiata, two publicly listed mobile operators, have started paying instalments for their recently secured 20 MHz additional spectrum from 2.6 GHz band, according to their separate stock exchange filings.

Spectrum refers to electromagnetic radio frequency that wirelessly transmits data, a must for mobile operators' services.

At a rate of Tk58 crore per MHz, the new spectrum allocated for 15 years will cost each operator Tk1,160 crore. The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) allows them to pay this amount in eight equal instalments over eight years.

The first instalment was made on 31 August to confirm the recent allocation cost each company Tk145 crore.

The new spectrum is scheduled to be operational from 1 July 2025.

"This spectrum acquisition demonstrates the company's commitment to enhance LTE network throughout the country," Grameenphone said in its stock exchange disclosure statement.

LTE refers to 4G network and Grameenphone said, "As a customer centric company, the company is committed to provide state of the art services to its customers."

The BTRC in March 2022 sold 190 MHz spectrum to the four mobile operators at Tk10,645 crore so that the increased radio frequency capacity helped improve their quality of services.

Grameenphone and Robi then secured the highest of 60MHz each from the auction under the 2.6GHz band for around Tk3,360 crore each.

With the added ones, their total spectrum at various bands now stands at 127.4 MHz and 124 MHz, respectively.

State-owned Teletalk and the third largest mobile operator Banglalink secured 30MHz at Tk1,680crore and 40MHz at Tk2,241 crore respectively from the 2.3GHz band. And their total spectrum stood at 55.2 MHz and 80 MHz respectively.