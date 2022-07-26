GP conducts 5G trial run in Dhaka, Chattogram

Grameenphone conducted a trial run of a 5G network with some use cases in Dhaka and Chattogram on Tuesday, paving the way towards taking digital connectivity to the next level.

In partnership with Huawei and ZTE technology, Grameenphone is looking to introduce the service in the rest of the divisions soon, the telecom company said in a press release on Tuesday (26 July).

Earlier on 12 December last year, state-owned mobile phone operator Teletalk first introduced the 5G network in six places in the country on an experimental basis.

Robi Axiata Limited was the first telecom company to conduct a 5G trial in the country in 2018.

Grameenphone Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman and other top officials experienced the trial at the innovation lab of GPHouse. The innovation lab is designed to test & experience 5G use cases phase by phase.

Mustafa Jabbar, minister of posts and telecommunications, expressed disappointment at the company conducting the trial run in only two sites.

"If Grameenphone, the largest telecom company in the country, conducted the trial run at 200 sites, I would be happier," he said.

"It seems they failed to realise the significance of the 5G technology," he said, hoping that the company will roll out the 5G service in a speedy manner.

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman thanked the government, regulator and partners, and said, "We are trialling for 5G connectivity and use cases to unleash the potential of 4IR in pursuit of a Smart-Bangladesh. Today, while our focus remains to strengthen the 4G network across the country and bring in digital services to our customers; we are also committed to building future capabilities, developing a 5G eco-system and bringing in industrial solutions through artificial intelligence, Internet of things, blockchain and robotics."

He added, "As a part of Telenor Group, the forerunners in developing use cases for several markets around the globe based on the respective market needs, we will use our knowledge and expertise to innovate solutions that are relevant to the needs of our fast progressing digital society and economy in Bangladesh. We believe the youth of Bangladesh will leapfrog and harness the opportunities in the 4IR space through technological solutions."

Grameenphone is a leading telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh with more than 8.3 crore subscribers.