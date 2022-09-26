BTRC extends validity of call drop compensation up to 15 days

Telecom

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 04:44 pm

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has extended the validity of compensation minutes for every call drop suffered from 24 hours to 15 days.

The telecom regulator disclosed the new directives in a press conference Monday (26 September).

According to the new directive, mobile subscribers will get 30 seconds for the 1st and 2nd call drops and 40 seconds for the 3rd to 7th call drops in compensation. The directive will be effective from 1 October.

Grameenphone recorded 49.60% call drops while Robi's call drop rate was 41.45% and Banglalink recorded 8.95% call drops in May, according to BTRC data.

