BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

Telecom

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 08:58 pm

Within one week of launching, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) imposed a ban on selling e-SIM of Robi Axiata Limited.

The regulatory body of the telecom sector imposed the ban as the operator has not taken any approval before offering the service to customers.

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder told The Business Standard that the respective division found that Robi commenced the service without taking the commission's approval. 

"Therefore, we asked them to stop selling the e-SIM services," he said.

Mobile operators are obliged to take the regulator's approval before launching any services.  

Earlier on 22 February, Robi Axiata Limited made the announcement of commencing e-SIM sale for its customers in line with two other private operators - Grameenphone and Banglalink.

Launching the service, Robi said that with 4.5G Robi e-SIM, from now on, Robi customers will enjoy the best internet experience in the country.

When contacted, Robi officials told The Business Standard that they have not received any letter from BTRC to stop the service.

However, they agreed that they are in discussion with the regulator about some approval issues for marketing e-SIM.  

At present, Robi holds the second largest mobile operator's position with a 5.46 crore SIM- subscriber base while it stands as the top operator with 7.93 crore subscribers.

Banglalink is in the third position with 4.01 crore users while the country's total SIM now stands at 18.08 crore.

In March last year, Grameenphone launched the e-SIM service in Bangladesh for the first time.

Later in December, Banglalink also kicked off the service in the country.

Being the second largest operator, Robi attempted the service as the third operator to launch this service whereas state-owned Teletalk has yet to launch the product.
 

